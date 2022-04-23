Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,928 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,822. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $53.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

