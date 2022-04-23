Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 5,616 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,703 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

Walt Disney stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,121,284. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $118.15 and a 1-year high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.40. The company has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

