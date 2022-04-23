Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

