Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 27,303 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,303 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

NYSE MRK traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 7,913,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,141,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

