Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,253 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock traded down $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.17. 2,643,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,271,933. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.14. The stock has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.