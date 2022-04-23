Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 170 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of BLK traded down $18.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $662.94. The stock had a trading volume of 797,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $833.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

