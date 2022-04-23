Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,628 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $11,090,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 274,398 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,160,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.