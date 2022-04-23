Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,611 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $886,000. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 111,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,254,000 after buying an additional 273,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 5,952,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,564. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.