Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.79. 1,451,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,961. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

