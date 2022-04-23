Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

Lennar stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.98. 1,944,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.27. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

