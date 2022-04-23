Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $30.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,496 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,277,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,005,000 after purchasing an additional 618,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

