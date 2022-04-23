Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. 453,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,310. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

