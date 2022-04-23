Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

