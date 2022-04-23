Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 987,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,036,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 83,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,516,000. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,995. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.