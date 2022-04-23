Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $10.99 on Friday, reaching $391.66. 6,326,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,742,808. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $372.13 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

