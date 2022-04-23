Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 1,098 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 4,861,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

