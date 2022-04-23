CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 244.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.2%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $840.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.