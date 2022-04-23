Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CRON traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.88. The company had a trading volume of 290,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.87. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of C$3.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

