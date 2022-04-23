Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.20.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,991. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $239,118.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $146,187.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,909.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,485 shares of company stock worth $5,070,006. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

