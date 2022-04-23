CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Get CRH alerts:

NYSE CRH opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59. CRH has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.