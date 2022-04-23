Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.17.

TSE:CR opened at C$4.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.92 and a 52-week high of C$5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$748.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.51.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total transaction of C$344,411.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares in the company, valued at C$4,700,417.79. Insiders have sold a total of 152,225 shares of company stock worth $801,247 over the last quarter.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

