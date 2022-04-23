Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CWEGF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.55.

CWEGF opened at $3.86 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

