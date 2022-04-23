Crew Capital Management Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,596,000 after acquiring an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,845,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,060,000 after acquiring an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.76. 4,912,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,791. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

