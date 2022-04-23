Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,425,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.76 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

