Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,141,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,835. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.08 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.38. The company has a market cap of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

