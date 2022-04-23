Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period.

USRT traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $65.37. 182,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,794. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41.

