Crew Capital Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,400 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.71.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.