CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 3.6% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 1,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The stock has a market cap of $27.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 53.19% and a net margin of 19.71%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK and PAYCE scores, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, DBRS, Inc, and Fitch Ratings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.