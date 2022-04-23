Connective Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 5.8% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,005.05. The stock had a trading volume of 23,089,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,256,043. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.11, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $937.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

