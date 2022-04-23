Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. 10x Genomics makes up 1.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,248,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,123,000 after acquiring an additional 119,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,724. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.75 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.