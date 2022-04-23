Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $981,281.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $105,629.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.14. 990,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,102. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.62.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.17. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

