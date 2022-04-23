Connective Portfolio Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 2.3% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $40.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,480.85. 232,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,456. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,623.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,277.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,975.69.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

