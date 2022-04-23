Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $811,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.11. 36,308,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,788,652. The company has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $282.28.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,707,217. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.22.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

