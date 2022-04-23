Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $647,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $161.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

