Connective Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 3.1% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.21. 8,827,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,886,185. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

