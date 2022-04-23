Connective Portfolio Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Signature Bank by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Signature Bank by 63,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 255,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,577,000 after purchasing an additional 254,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,987. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $223.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

