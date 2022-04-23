CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNMD stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 507,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,569. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 10.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CONMED by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

