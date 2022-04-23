Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million

Conceal (CCX) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Conceal has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $47,320.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.63 or 0.99978608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.82 or 0.00260911 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00338752 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00157796 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00089127 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004675 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,909,912 coins and its circulating supply is 12,006,776 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

