Comparing Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Medpace 15.92% 20.55% 11.89%

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medpace $1.14 billion 4.44 $181.85 million $4.81 31.31

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sunshine Biopharma and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medpace has a consensus price target of $182.63, suggesting a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medpace is more favorable than Sunshine Biopharma.

Summary

Medpace beats Sunshine Biopharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc., a pharmaceutical and nutritional supplement company, focuses on the research and development of anticancer drugs. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; and SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound. It also offers Essential 9, a nutritional supplement tablet; and Calcium-Vitamin D supplement under the Essential Calcium-Vitamin D brand name, as well as develops and markets other science-based nutritional supplements. The company has a license agreement with the University of Georgia to advance the development of its anti-coronavirus lead compound, SBFM-PL4. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

