Comparing Petros Pharmaceuticals (PTPI) & The Competition

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Petros Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

43.4% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -70.13% -27.16% Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,343.45% -115.55% -11.42%

Risk and Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petros Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Petros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6120 20669 43013 857 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 110.68%. Given Petros Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Petros Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million -$8.99 million -1.64 Petros Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.83 billion $238.18 million -1.65

Petros Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Petros Pharmaceuticals. Petros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.