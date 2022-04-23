Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) to Issue Dividend of $0.31

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a dividend payout ratio of 168.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

Shares of CCU opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period.

CCU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

