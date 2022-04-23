Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

COLB stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.63. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,348,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,568,000 after purchasing an additional 458,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

