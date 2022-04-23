CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) vs. Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Financial Review

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $11.25 million 2.77 -$9.76 million ($0.85) -2.88

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CleanTech Acquisition and Ekso Bionics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.80%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -86.82% -29.84% -22.42%

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats Ekso Bionics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the cleantech or climatetech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. It also provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; and EksoUE is a wearable upper extremity assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

