Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

CLZNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clariant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

