Citizens Financial Services’ (CZFS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS CZFS opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Citizens Financial Services has a twelve month low of $58.51 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 34.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

