Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 744,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 73,685 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 660,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,325,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

