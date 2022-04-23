Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading 8.8% Higher

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.26). 2,932,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($2.08).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 174 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 179.03.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile (LON:MERI)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.