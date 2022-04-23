Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $480,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $108.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.