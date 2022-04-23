Choate Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,190 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock opened at $150.65 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $193.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

