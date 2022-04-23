ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $789,556.25 and $5,458.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,778.08 or 0.99949577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00058923 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.